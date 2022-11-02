Azerbaijan confirms 51 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

2 November 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 51 new COVID-19 cases, 49 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,369 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,117 of them have recovered, and 9,951 people have died. Currently, 301 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,188 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,325,464 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 491 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 2.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 84 citizens, the second dose – 79 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 278 citizens. As many as 50 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,912,185 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,236 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,664 people – the second dose, 3,387,188 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,097 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

