Azerbaijan confirms 45 more COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 45 new COVID-19 cases, 38 patients have recovered, Trend reports on October 30 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823 247 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812 982 of them have recovered, and 9 944 people have died. Currently, 321 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1718 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 319 300 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 434 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 99 citizens, the second dose – 91 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 207 citizens. As many as 37 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 911 37 vaccine doses were administered, 5 389 999 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 871 404 people – the second dose, 3 386 616 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263 018 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

