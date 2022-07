17 July 2022 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The number of tests conducted In Azerbaijan to detect new cases of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) has exceeded 7 million, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,893 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,002,575 tests have been conducted so far.

