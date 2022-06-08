Azerbaijan confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

8 June 2022 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 12 new COVID-19 cases, 14 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,832 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,063 of them have recovered, and 9,714 people have died. Currently, 55 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,706 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,914,600 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,772 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 8.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 245 citizens, the second dose to 149, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,234 citizens. Some 144 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,737,949 vaccine doses were administered, 5,349,904 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,850,340 people - the second dose, 3,290,717 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,988 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

