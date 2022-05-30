Azerbaijan confirms 1 more COVID-19 case, 2 recoveries

30 May 2022 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected one new COVID-19 case, two patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,759 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,998 of them have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 48 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,706 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,892,285 tests have been conducted so far.

