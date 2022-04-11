By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 16 new COVID-19 cases, 19 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,253 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,351 of them have recovered, and 9,703 people have died. Currently, 199 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,624 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,746,085 tests have been conducted so far.

One person was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 11.

The third dose and the next doses were injected to one citizen.

Totally, up until now, 13,549,308 vaccine doses were administered, 5,330,997 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,832,867 people - the second dose, 3,151,708 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 233,736 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

