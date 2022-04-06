By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 38 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 6.

Some 59 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 792,141 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,143 patients have recovered, and 9,701 people have died. Currently, 297 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,230 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,726,560 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,513,935 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 10,301 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz