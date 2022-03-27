By Trend

Some 10,095 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 602 citizens, the second one to 1,279 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 7,607 citizens. Some 607 citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,405,920 vaccine doses were administered, 5,321,389 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,818,792 people - the second dose, 3,039,383 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 226,356 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

