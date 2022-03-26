By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 41 new COVID-19 cases, 113 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,695 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781,641 of them have recovered, and 9,679 people have died. Currently, 375 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,696 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,681,983 tests have been conducted so far.

