By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 115 new COVID-19 cases, 159 patients have recovered, and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,077 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 779,987 of them have recovered, and 9,633 people have died. Currently, 1,457 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,337 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,646,110 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 17,574 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 16.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 868 citizen, the second one to 1,729 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 14,072 citizens. Some 905 citizens was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,303,938 vaccine doses were administered, 5,316,267 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,807,323 people - the second dose, 2,959,219 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 221,129 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

