Azerbaijan registered 225 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 11.

Some 583 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 790,378 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 778,543 patients have recovered, 9,589 people have died. Currently, 2,246 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,161 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,622,919 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,224,872 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 22,315 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

