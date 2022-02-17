By Trend

The position of the head of the office of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) public legal entity has been abolished by decree of the Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) Zaur Aliyev, TABIB told Trend.

According to the order, structural changes have been made in TABIB.

Gunduz Abdulov, who served as the chief of TABIB staff, was not appointed to another position in the association.

---

