Azerbaijan has detected 6,841 new COVID-19 cases, 6,722 patients have recovered, and 23 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 745,169 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 686,088 of them have recovered, and 9,050 people have died. Currently, 50,031 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,387 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,390,225 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 43,929 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,894 citizens, the second dose into 1,761 citizens while the third dose - into 39,274 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,478,257 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,267,458 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,764,254 people - the second dose, 2,446,545 people - the third dose.

