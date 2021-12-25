By Trend

Some 26,436 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,578 citizens, the second one to 3,249 citizens, the third one to 20,609 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,203,595 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,155,907 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,659,458 people - the second dose, 1,388,230 people – the third dose.

