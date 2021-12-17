By Trend

Some 27,321 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,158 citizens, the second one 3,611 citizens and the booster dose – 20,552.

Totally, up until now, 11,017,859 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,134,947 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 463,404 people - the second dose and 1,248,508 people booster dose.

