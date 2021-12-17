By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 755 new COVID-19 cases, 1,671 patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 608,815 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 583,914 of them have recovered, and 8,167 people have died. Currently, 16,734 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,804 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,729,433 tests have been conducted so far.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz