By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Global Health Summit and Awards has been in Baku.

The ceremony took place at Fairmont Baku, bringing together representatives of medical centers in Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Executive chairman of the African Health Federation Dr Amit N. Thakker, chief executive officer of SF Group companies Dr. Mohamed El Sahili, founder of BossLife magazine (Turkey) Anil Tasdemir attended the event.

The Global Health Summit and Awards recognizes representatives of the medical field and health.

The project aims at introduction of the professional doctors to the public, evaluation of their activity.

The event was co-organized by Company "Reputation Inc" and business platform "Millionaire Concept Network".

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz