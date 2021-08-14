By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,508 new COVID-19 cases, 610 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.14 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 365,009 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 338,279 of them have recovered, and 5,138 people have died. Currently, 21,592 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 16,956 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,195,064 tests have been conducted so far.

