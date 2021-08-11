By Trend

Azerbaijan promptly took some important and urgent measures from very beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports on Aug.11.

According to Harmanci, operational measures were taken in connection with the country's borders, as well as the infrastructure in hospitals was strengthened.

Besides, the necessary medical supplies, oxygen concentrators, and other means were purchased in a timely manner. To improve the knowledge and skills of health workers, as well as the population, appropriate measures are being taken, she noted.

"One of the most important and successful steps in the fight against the pandemic in Azerbaijan was establishing of an operational headquarters represented by various ministries, agencies and institutions,” the WHO officer further said. “It was very important that they come together in one headquarters and work together. This is one of the most important achievements.”

She added that WHO has made every effort to support the Azerbaijani government's work, and that a digital infrastructure was established in Azerbaijan in a very short time.

"Despite the negative consequences of the pandemic, many countries were able to identify shortcomings in a number of sectors against its background, as well as identify the industries that need to be developed," concluded Harmanci.

