Azerbaijan registered 199 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 15.

Some 74 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 337,801 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 331,020 patients have recovered, 4,990 people have died. Currently, 1,791 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,093 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,886,055 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,242,727 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,530,767 citizens, and the second one to 1,711,960 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 41,733 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

