By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 174 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 9.

Some 62 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 336,962 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 330,668 patients have recovered, 4,982 people have died. Currently, 1,312 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,947 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,831,673 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,015,612 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,437,929 citizens, and the second one to 1,577,683 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 51,510 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

