Azerbaijan registered 78 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 6.

Some 47 patients have recovered and 0 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 336,557 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 330,513 patients have recovered, 4,978 people have died. Currently, 1,066 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,952 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,802,992 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 3,855,455 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,371,796 citizens, and the second one to 1,483,659 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 61,922 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

