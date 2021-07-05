By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 62 new COVID-19 cases, 33 patients have recovered, Trend reports on July 5 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 336,479 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,466 of them have recovered, and 4,978 people have died. Currently, 1,035 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,951 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,793,040 tests have been conducted so far.

