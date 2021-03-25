By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,429 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 25.

Some 548 patients have recovered and 17 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 250,921 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 234,382 patients have recovered, 3,421 people have died. Currently, 13,118 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,760 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,807,861 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

