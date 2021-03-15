By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 376 new COVID-19 cases, 101 patients have recovered and 4 patients have died, Trend reports on Mar. 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 240,671 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 231,061 of them have recovered, and 3,286 people have died. Currently, 6,324 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,891 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,716,017 tests have been conducted so far.

