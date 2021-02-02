By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 159 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 2.

Some 332 patients have recovered and 5 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 230,455 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 223,807 patients have recovered, 3,141 people have died. Currently, 3,507 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,713 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,419,747 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

