By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,101 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 29.

Some 4,209 patients have recovered and 37 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 216,584 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 176,228 patients have recovered, 2,575 people have died. Currently, 37,781 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,279 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,174,343 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

