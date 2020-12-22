By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,284 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 22.

Some 4,392 patients have recovered and 41 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 205,877 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 147,199 patients have recovered, 2,294 people have died. Currently, 56,384 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 15,221 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,088,358 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

