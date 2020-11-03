By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,242 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 3.

Some 551 patients have recovered and 15 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 58,282 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 45,030 patients have recovered, 768 people have died. Currently, 12,484 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,159 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,379,779 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

