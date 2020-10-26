By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 527 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 26.

Some 131 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 50,486 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 41,410 patients have recovered, 679 people have died. Currently, 8,397 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,814 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,298,348 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz