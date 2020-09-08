By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 128 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 8.

Some 139 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 37,557 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 34,965 patients have recovered, 552 people have died. Currently, 2,040 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,798 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 973,838 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

