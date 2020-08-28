By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 142 new COVID-19 cases, 97 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 35,986 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 33,461 of them have recovered, and 527 people have died. Currently, 1,998 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,014 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 904,506 tests have been conducted so far.