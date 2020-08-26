By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 91 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 26.

Some 148 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 35,707 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 33,281 patients have recovered, 522 people have died. Currently, 1,904 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,791 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 892,070 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

