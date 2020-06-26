By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 517 new COVID-19 cases, 309 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on June 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 15,369 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 8,364 patients have recovered, 187 people have died. Currently, 6,818 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,980 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 456,215 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

