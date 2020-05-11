By Trend

Some 300 medical workers have become infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan to date, Trend reports on May 11, referring to the Healthcare Ministry.

The infection cases have been mainly recorded in clinics where coronavirus patients were not treated. The main reason was the inadequate observance of hygiene standards by these health workers.

Chairman of the Board of the State Mandatory Insurance Agency Zaur Aliyev noted that the issue of insurance for doctors involved in the treatment of coronavirus patients has already been discussed, and a positive decision was made in advance.

“These doctors risk their lives. If they get coronavirus, then their insurance can be implemented as insurance against accidents at the workplace. I think that insurance companies will soon come up with relevant proposals,” he said.

According to a source in the State Labor Inspection Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the issue of whether the deterioration of the employee’s condition at the workplace is related to professional activity is determined by Veli Akhundov Research Institute of Medical Prevention.

“After receiving the institute’s medical report on the employee’s loss of ability to work due to his professional activity (this is ascertained by the medical and social expert commission), this person is provided with insurance benefits,” the source noted.

“This process is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law On compulsory insurance against loss of professional ability to work as a result of industrial accidents and occupational diseases.”