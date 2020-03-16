By Trend

Two more cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

These patients are in the special hospital and under the control. They feel normal, their health condition is stable.

Currently, 18 patients infected with coronavirus are in special hospitals under the control of doctors in Azerbaijan. Appropriate measures to ensure their treatment are underway.

“Taking into account that coronavirus infection has been declared a global pandemic and the rapid spread of the virus, we urge our citizens to comply with the requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers," reads the message.

---

