Azerbaijan's Embassy in Italy has asked all Azerbaijani citizens who are in Italy to strictly comply with all the rules and requirements of the Italian government in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora on March 11.

Due to the sharp increase in the number of coronavirus infection cases in Italy, and in order to prevent the widespread epidemic, on March 9, the Italian government adopted decision to introduce prompt preventive measures.

