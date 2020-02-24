By Trend

There are currently no cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan, WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan said in the statement, Trend reports on Feb. 24.

The statement recommends not believing dubious information related to coronavirus and distributed on social networks, and to trust only official structures in Azerbaijan and the WHO official pages on social networks.

"Spreading unfounded news is more dangerous than the coronavirus itself (COVID-19). The WHO is constantly in contact with relevant entities. The country has a set of diagnostic tools for detecting coronavirus infection, and diagnosis of the people suspected of being infected will be carried out using these tools," said the statement.

The WHO stated that as a precaution, it is necessary to avoid people with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and often wash hands, especially after contacts with patients and their belongings.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,360 people have died and over 79,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in South Korea, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran, Thailand, the US, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam, the UAE, the UK, France, Macau, Canada, Philippines, India, Russia, Spain, Lebanon, Nepal, Cambodia, Israel, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Egypt and Sri Lanka.

