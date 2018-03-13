By Trend

Iran will run one of the private hospitals in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev told reporters in Tehran March 13.

“We are developing cooperation with Iran in the field of healthcare and we are planning to transfer one of the private hospitals in Baku to the management of Iranian doctors,” the minister said. “I am confident that the implementation of this project will be completed in the near future.”

He also reminded that Azerbaijan and Iran actively cooperate in other spheres as well.

“We have very good ties in the agriculture sphere,” he noted. “We want to create conditions for the Iranian side to set up production of buses and agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan.”

The minister added that other spheres of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran include tourism, education and culture.

---

