Carpet Museum, Platform Culture Central Europe present joint exhibition [PHOTOS]

10 April 2025 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has presented an exhibition, "What Will We Wear in the Future?" in cooperation with the Platform Culture Central Europe (PCCE), Azernews reports.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina Malikova and the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Jozsef Torma made speeches where they highlighted the objective and significance of the exhibition.

Then, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition "What Will We Wear in the Future?"

This year, under the Hungarian presidency of the PCCE, the works of fashion designers from member states (Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia) and Azerbaijan will be exhibited in the world-famous museum in Baku.

The masterpieces made with different techniques, recycled and natural materials created by 28 talented students of fashion and design, will be shown during the joint exhibition.

The authors demonstrate the transformation potential of biomaterials and textiles in their works, challenging the traditional concept of waste products.

They draw attention to the role of originality, intuition, and independent and critical thinking in contemporary design, as well as the ecological benefits that the fashion industry can contribute to environmental protection through recycling.

The project explores the relationship between sustainability and fashion, presenting different approaches and solutions, and is organized by the PCCE countries, the Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The exhibition "What Will We Wear in the Future?" will run until April 13, 2025.