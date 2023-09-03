Albania hosts Azerbaijani Culture's Week [PHOTOS]

3 September 2023 00:00 (UTC+04:00)

A grandiose concert program with Azerbaijani dances has been held in the center of Tirana, on Skanderbeg Square, Albania with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture as part of the Week of Azerbaijani Culture, Azernews reports.

The rhythm group "Natig" and the dance group "Mirvari" performed "Gavaldash", "Karabakh", "Yanardag", "Mehriban", "Sary gelin" and other compositions.

The monitor installed on the stage aroused great interest of the audience, where footages from history and geography of Azerbaijan, national carpets, the art of shabaka, Icherisheher, photos of the city of Shusha and Jidir-duzu were demonstrated.

The exhibition of books highlighting Azerbaijan, its culture, Karabakh, Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was organized at the National Library of Albania in Tirana.

---

