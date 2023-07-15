Scientific conference timed to 100th anniversary of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva to be held

15 July 2023 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

At the general meeting of the Biological and Medical Sciences Department of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science (ANAS), the state of implementation of the tasks arising from the Decree of the President of the Azerbaijan "On the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva" dated November 3, 2022 was discussed, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by ANAS, the Vice-President of ANAS, Academician Irada Huseynova, spoke about the activities of Zarifa Aliyeva, who made important contributions to Azerbaijani ophthalmology with her rich scientific heritage. She said that the 100th anniversary of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva was celebrated in scientific and educational institutions of Azerbaijan, as well as in the healthcare system and ANAS, in accordance with the relevant Decree of the President Ilham Aliyev.

The scientist also brought to the attention that in September of this year, the scientific-practical conference "physiology of vision and professional pathologies: fundamental and applied aspects" dedicated to the 100th anniversaries of the National Leader and Zarifa Aliyeva will be held jointly by the Department of Biological and Medical Sciences of ANAS, Institute of Physiology named after academician Abdulla Garayev of the Ministry of Science and Education, and the National Ophthalmology Center named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The vice-president of ANAS said that the special edition of "Life Sciences and Biomedicine" magazine dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva was published and emphasized the importance of this publication, which includes 23 articles covering the scientific activity of the ophthalmologist-scientist, for our science. At the same time, he noted that the bibliography of academician Zarifa Aliyeva was published and the monograph dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the outstanding scientist was prepared and will be published by the end of the year.

