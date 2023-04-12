Shusha creative workshop wraps up [PHOTOS]

12 April 2023 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Co-organized by the Culture Ministry and Shusha State Reserve, the project "Shusha creative workshop" has come to an end.

The project aims to raise awareness of international and local communities about the Armenian vandalism committed in Azerbaijani territories through the art works of people working in the creative industry, Azernews reports.

As part of the project, art figures from Azerbaijan and Turkiye visited Shusha in order to familiarize themselves with the city's historical and cultural sites, including Bulbul House-Museum, Shusha Castle, the Molla Panah Vagif Museum Mausoleum Complex, statues to Azerbaijan's outstanding cultural and art figures destroyed as a result of the Armenian vandalism as well as the Jidir Duzu (Jidir Plain).

The final event within the project took place at the International Mugham Center, bringing together cultural and public figures.

Over the course of three days, more than 20 composers, musicologists, writers, engravers, coppersmiths, photographers and other artists, who were closely acquainted with Shusha, created works and handicrafts in suitable directions under the impression of the trip.

At first, the guests got acquainted with the examples of artistic creativity created by the workshop participants in the lobby of the center. Handicrafts inspired by Shusha, including Nazar Aliyev's coppersmithing, Shahla Askerova's artistic embroidery, Humay Abdullayeva's ceramics, Tofig Aliyev's carving, Sevinj Aliyeva's marble and Orkhan Azim's photography aroused great public interest.

Head of the Culture Ministry's Office Vugar Mammadov, welcomed the guests of the event. In his speech, he underlined the fact that the artists put a lot of emotions to their art pieces devoted to Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

Vugar Mammadov expressed his hope that the project "Shusha creative workshop" will further continue.

One of the project participants, Honored Artist Zumrud Dadashzade spoke about the importance of the workshop.

"Today, Shusha is being restored, the city is reviving in front of our eyes. During our visit, we witnessed the destruction of the city and its reconstruction at the same time, and it was both sad and proud. Shusha has a special beauty. Bulbul's House has been repaired, Uzeyir Hajibayli's house is in the process of being repaired. While walking around Shusha, we remembered the geniuses. We believe that many more works will be created about Shusha. These will be both lyrical and optimistic works. On behalf of all participants, I thank the Culture Ministry for organizing this project."

The event was followed by a colorful concert with participation of People's Artist Salman Gambarov and well-known singer Firudun Hamidov.

