Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Friendship Museum: Symbol of centuries-old ties [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani-Uzbek ties have had deep rooted diplomatic relations since 1995.

From economy to culture, the two countries enjoy long-standing partnership in many fields.

The establishment of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Friendship Museum in Tashkent within the Year of Heydar Aliyev is another step, aimed at enhancing cultural cooperation.

According to Azernews, those present at the opening ceremony laid flowers at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev, installed in front of the cultural center. The ceremony participants then cut the opening ribbon.

Director of Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent Samir Abbasov welcomed the guests of the ceremony.

He spoke in detail about the history behind the museum, which illustrates the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

In his speech, Samir Abbasov also noted the invaluable merit of the Great Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in establishing strong ties between the two countries.

"Relations with Uzbekistan are always important for Azerbaijan, the meetings of the heads of our states, our daily developing cooperation has risen to the level of strategic partnership. Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Friendship Museum will create a good opportunity for our society and the younger generation to demonstrate our historical friendship and cooperation, the closeness of our peoples, and the wide promotion of our common cultural values," said Abbasov.

Deputy of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Gulbahor Saidganiyeva noted that the historical friendship between the Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples, inherited by from ancestors, has ancient roots on the example of such historical figures as Nizami Ganjavi, Alisher Navoi, Muhammad Fuzuli, continued between the national leader Heydar Aliyev and leader of Uzbekistan Sharaf Rashidov.

As a result of the successful policy of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, these relations have been further strengthened and are developing.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries under the Uzbekh Cabinet of Ministers Azamat Toshiev outlined that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are multinational and multicultural countries, where different peoples live on the principle of mutual respect, peace, kindness and tolerance.

He stressed the special role of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent in strengthening bilateral cultural relations.

Azamat Toshiev also spoke about the installation of busts of well-known Azerbaijanis in Uzbekistan and the creation of a special section about them.

In their remarks, the rector of the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies Gulchekhra Rikhsiyeva, the rector of the Journalism and Mass Communications University, the head of the International Press Center Sherzod Kudratkhodzha outlined that the Museum of Friendship demonstrates the cultural and literary ties between the two fraternal peoples from ancient times through visual aids and unique exhibits.

They emphasized that the museum revives the common values of the two peoples-language, religion, customs and traditions. He called the opening of the museum on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, a historical event for both peoples.

Director of the Uzbekistan State Historical Museum Zhannat Ismailova noted that Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Friendship Museum can serve as a model for creating new museums in the future. She added that the exhibits are presented in a very convenient format.

Moreover, the attendees got acquainted with the museum exhibits, which includes state symbols, maps, publications and other exhibits, reflecting the historical fraternal relations.

There were photo stands highlighting the meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Museum of Friendship.

Besides that, the museum exhibits also provide insight into the Second Karabakh War, when Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian invaders.

Magnificent painting by Azerbaijani artists, which reflects the common values, stands about mugham and maqom,ashug and bakhshi arts, traditional costumes and corners devoted to international music festivals held in both countries are of special interest.

The museum section "Famous Azerbaijanis in Uzbekistan" presents busts and personal belongings of Said Rza Alizada, poets Maksud Sheikhzade, Ihtiyar Rza, statesman Aydin Azimbayov, sculptor Eynulla Aliyev, artist Yusif Huseynov, who took an active part in Uzbekistan's cultural and social life.

