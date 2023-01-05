Mugham Center to host concert devoted to nationwide leader

By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center will host a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev on January 10, Azernews reports.

Uzeyir Mahmudbayli and Fatima Nasirli (violin), as well as Leyla Aliyeva (piano) and Asmar Karimli (cello), will perform at Mugham Center as part of the concert program "Here and Now".

The musicians will perform Paul Hindemith's Sonata for Viola and Piano op.11 no.4, Dmitri Shostakovich's Sonata for Viola and Piano op.147, and Johannes Brahms's Piano Quartet in G minor op.25 no 1.

Tickets can be purchased on the website iTicket.az as well as at box offices.

Notably, 10 May 2023 will mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, and the founder of the independent state of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev signed an order to declare 2023 as the Year of Heydar Aliyev in the country in September 2022.

According to the order, the presidential administration was instructed to prepare and submit to the president proposals and action plans within two months.

