Cadenza Orchestra performs spectacular concert on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has performed another spectacular concert at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals. The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer, Turkar Gasimzada.

As part of the concert, Islama Abdullayeva (soprano), Gleb Khokhlov (violin), Humay Gasimzada (piano), Fagan Hasanli (piano), Zakir Asadov (piano), Orkhan Hashimov (conductor), Samir Asadov (accompanist) delighted the audience with music pieces by Tahir Ibishov, Seyid Ghani, Ayaz Gambarli and Turkar Gasimzada, written for piano and other musical instruments.

The concert Little Sea Street was devoted to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, which is traditionally celebrated on December 31.

Tahir Ibishov's Halqa and Şəkil dəftərindən təsvirlər, Seida Gani's Adajio and Projections, Ayaz Gambarli's Ilğım and Little Sea Street as well as Turkara Gasimzada's Zikr left no one indifferent.

The music piece Şəkil dəftərindən təsvirlər was performed for the first time. The composition was written on Selim Babullaoglu's poem Təsvirə ithaf inspired by the work of the Turkish photographer Ilyas Goçmen. Pianists Zakir Asadov and Fagan Hasanli pleased the audience with music pieces Halqa and Adajio. Seida Gani's Adajio was premiered at the concert.

In total, the concert featured 8 musical works, which demonstrates the latest stage of the Azerbaijani school of composers.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz