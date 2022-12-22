Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation sings protocol with Bursa Uludag University [PHOTO]

22 December 2022 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Bursa Uludag University have inked a protocol of cooperation, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation President Gunay Afandiyeva and Bursa Uludag University Rector Ahmet Saim Kılavuz.

The protocol provides for the further expansion of cooperation between the foundation and the university in the field of protection and promotion of the ancient and rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

The document implies main directions of joint activities and projects and provides support to the students of the university conducting research in this direction.

The protocol includes articles such as the participation of the academic staff of the university in the foundation's international events.

Founded in 1975, Bursa Uludag University is one of the largest universities in Turkiye.

Four institutes, 15 faculties, three colleges, and 15 vocational schools operate under the university. Over 61,000 students are studying at educational institution.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

