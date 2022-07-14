Swedish ambassador visits Carpet Museum [PHOTO]

14 July 2022 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Swedish ambassador Christian Kamill has met with Carpet Museum director Shirin Malikova to discuss prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the Carpet Museum.

The ambassador praised the high-level cooperation between the two countries in many areas, including culture.

He stressed the importance of implementing joint activities for the further development and expansion of the Swedish-Azerbaijani ties in the cultural field.

The diplomat presented the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum with a book by textile historian Viveka Hansen titled "Textilia Linnaeana: Global 18th Century Textile Traditions and Trade".

Shirin Malikova expressed her gratitude to the ambassador for his interest in the Azerbaijani culture and for keeping close contact with the museum. She noted that the valuable book will take its rightful place in the museum's library.

Next, the Swedish ambassador viewed the​ Lampa carpet recently donated to the museum's Shusha branch by Elmira Suleymanova, Vice Chairman of the Council of Elders, the country's first Ombudsman.

Lampa carpet (the 1930s) woven in Shusha has been recently presented at the museum.

The first samples of such carpets were woven in Shusha in the early 19th century, and they are also known as Shusha, used to adorn mansions and palaces.

Later, the Lampa became widespread in Karabakh as dast hali gaba, a carpet set consisting of a wide central area known as "hali" and narrow side parts called "kanara".

Stylized with beautiful flowers, including Kharibulbul, the Lampa carpet reflects the unique beauty of the Karabakh region and the aesthetic taste of the people living there.

These remarkable carpets, preserved in world museums and numerous collections, remain significant.

