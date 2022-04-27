By Laman Ismayilova.

The Caspian Events Group has launched the project "The Best of City" to discover some of the best public and cultural figures in varios areas.

The selection will run through social networks, media monitoring and expert opinion.

The authors of the project are Tural Alekberov and Ilmirza Agabekov. The awarding ceremony is scheduled for May 17th.

Notably, the Caspian Events Group has carried out such projects as Trend of the Year, Global Star Awards, Youth Awards, etc.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

