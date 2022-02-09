By Laman Ismayilova

Retrospective of the Azerbaijani films has been presented in Russia.

Initiated by the Culture Ministry, the event took place at Moscow cinema "Illusion".

Recall that the retrospective of the cinema of Azerbaijan in Moscow opened with the screening of the documentary film "The Last One" (2021) directed by Fariz Akhmedov.

Over the past 30 years, this is the most extensive Azerbaijani Film Week in Moscow. The program includes more than 15 films - the pearls of Azerbaijani cinema. The films cover the period from 1935 to the present day.

The project is supported by the Russian Film Fund and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

It should be noted that meetings with Azerbaijani directors, film critics, and art critics will be held within the framework of film screenings.

The program of the retrospective included the following films - "The Violent Band", "By the Very Blue Sea", "Magic Robe", "On the Distant Shores", "Strange Time", "Bat", "All for the Best", "In this Southern City", "Equal Bread", "I Remember You, Teacher", "Interrogation", "Fisherman's Daughter", "From Death to Death", "Salt, Pepper To Taste", "Towards Evening" "Inner Island", etc.

More than half of the films will be shown from 35 mm film from the archive of the State Film Fund of Russia. Digital copies are provided by the Azerbaijan State Film Fund.

---

